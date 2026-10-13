Five dead, 10 missing after storms in Mexico

Five people have died and 10 are missing in Mexico after severe weather conditions linked to Hurricane “Simon“ and Tropical Storm “Rachel“. A breakdown by state shows one death in Guerrero and four members of a family in Baja California.

An elderly man died in the coastal state of Guerrero, Governor Evelyn Salgado said. Baja California Governor Marina del Pilar said two children and two adults died in the northwestern state. In the same area, 10 people are missing.

Simon weakens, but remains dangerous

Hurricane “Simon“ is moving along the Pacific coast of Mexico. According to the latest data, it was a category two storm and was located about 90 kilometers southwest of the coast of the state of Jalisco.

Mexico's National Meteorological Service has predicted that the system will continue to move northwest and gradually weaken. It was expected that “Simon“ would approach the coastal city of Mazatlan, in the state of Sinaloa, overnight, as a category one hurricane.

Mexican authorities continue to warn of heavy rainfall, strong winds and high waves along the Pacific coast. The danger is not only related to the gusts of wind, but also to the possible flash floods and landslides in the affected areas.

Rachel brought floods and damage

Tropical storm “Rachel“ made landfall in Baja California over the weekend. The rains caused flooding, material damage and power outages in various towns on the peninsula.

The two weather phenomena affected different parts of the Mexican Pacific coast. While “Simon“ continues its movement northwest along Jalisco and towards Sinaloa, the effects of “Rachel“ are felt most strongly in Baja California, where the search for the missing continues.

Sources: bta.bg