Turkey introduces age verification for cigarette purchases

Turkey is preparing new rules for the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products, which provide for age verification of buyers. The aim is to stop the sale of tobacco to persons under 18 and to limit smoking among young people.

“The regulation, which aims to prevent the sale of cigarettes to children under 18, is ready“, said Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu, quoted by the “Türkiye“ newspaper and BTA. According to him, the project is about to be submitted to the Turkish Grand National Assembly.

ID Verification

According to the prepared regulation, when purchasing cigarettes, customers will have to present a document containing the single Turkish citizen identification number, known as TC kimlik numarası. This will allow traders to confirm whether the buyer is 18 years old.

Memişoğlu specified that electronic options for age verification are also being considered. They should ensure the protection of personal data, confidentiality and easier application of the rules. This clarification comes amid questions about whether a personal number will be required for each purchase.

Measures against smoking in public places

“Our priority is to prevent the sale of tobacco products to children under 18 by confirming their age and to protect them from their harmful effects“, said Kemal Memisoğlu.

The Health Minister also linked the prepared regulation to broader restrictions on smoking in public spaces. According to him, the government is working to eliminate the inconveniences that non-smokers experience due to tobacco smoke.

“The damage that tobacco products cause to our bodies is not just a matter of personal choice, but also a joint responsibility that we bear as a society“, said the minister.

Memişoğlu also stated that citizens can be calm, but did not specify a specific deadline for the adoption of the bill and the introduction of the new control. Until its final approval, the proposed rules remain part of the legislative and regulatory framework being prepared.

Sources: news.bg, aa.com.tr, dailysabah.com