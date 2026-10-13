Tusk: Europe and NATO will not succumb to Russian pressure

Europe, NATO and the free world will not succumb to Russian policy of intimidation, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said during the Warsaw Security Forum. He announced that he would go to Brussels, where he will call on European partners to discuss tightening sanctions against Russia.

“We cannot and certainly will not send a signal that Poland is succumbing to this policy of intimidation and attempts to dissuade Europe and the West from supporting Ukraine“, Tusk said.

The Polish Prime Minister said that there should be no more illusions about Moscow's intentions. According to him, Russia is not interested in a ceasefire, de-escalation or peace, but only in establishing dominance.

Tusk will insist on stricter sanctions

“Europe, NATO and the entire free world will not be broken or intimidated. This message must be sent today from every capital - from Warsaw to Washington“, the Polish Prime Minister emphasized.

Tusk said that he would ask European countries to seriously consider further tightening of sanctions against Russia. His statement did not announce a specific decision on additional restrictions, but a political appeal to Poland's partners.

“I am sure that our response in the coming hours, weeks and months will be an expression of full solidarity and determination on the part of the free world, of all capitals and of all political leaders“, Tusk said.

Poland rejects shifting blame for the war

The Polish prime minister also spoke out against attempts to shift responsibility for the war in Ukraine. He said that such messages are heard both from Moscow and increasingly in some Western countries.

“No one and nothing will absolve Russia of full responsibility for the war in Ukraine“, Tusk said. According to him, anyone who claims otherwise is practically exonerating the aggressor.

Tusk described as wrong the calls to stop or reduce aid to Ukraine. According to him, anyone who weakens Ukraine - regardless of whether it is due to betrayal, stupidity or money - acts against their own country, its security and sovereignty.

The Polish Prime Minister said that Russia will not stop until it realizes its plan for domination over Ukraine. “The path to peace lies in stopping the aggressor with all available means and forces“, Tusk said.

Sources: bta.bg