Ukraine: Attack on ships near Bulgaria shows

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga has blamed Russia for the new attack on merchant ships near Bulgarian territorial waters. According to him, citizens of Ukraine and Azerbaijan were injured in the attack.

“Russia's latest attack on merchant ships near Bulgarian territorial waters (...) once again shows Moscow's conscious disregard for human life and the safety of navigation in the Black Sea“, Sibiga wrote on the social network “Ex“. ([]())

Five sailors received medical assistance

According to Bulgarian authorities, the ship “Chelsea 3“ was hit by three aerial drones in the area east of Byala. The vessel flies the Maltese flag, is registered in Odessa and is Ukrainian-owned.

There were 15 people on board - seven Ukrainian and eight Azerbaijani citizens. The entire crew was evacuated and transported to Varna. Five sailors received medical treatment for minor injuries.

In a separate incident, another merchant ship was hit and sank off the Bulgarian coast. One crew member was rescued, but there are currently no confirmed details about the remaining people on board. Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that there is still not enough evidence to definitively establish the origin of the drones.

Kiev insists on sanctions and protection of shipping

Sibiga called on international partners to increase pressure and sanctions against Russia, as well as to take action to seek responsibility and protect freedom of navigation.

“The Black Sea is an important artery for global food security. Russia is attacking it to turn hunger into a weapon and hold the world hostage. This must be responded to with decisive action,“ said the Ukrainian foreign minister.

Bulgarian authorities described the attack as absolutely unacceptable. Rumen Radev announced that the country is seeking international support to identify the country from which the drones were launched.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com