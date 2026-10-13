Russian army attacks Ukraine with Iskanders, Banderols and jet drones

Russia attacked Ukraine at night with five Iskander ballistic missiles, nine Banderol/Dan-T barrage munitions and 108 strike drones. Among the drones were Shahed, Gerbera and and decoy drones "Parody", 74 of which were jet-powered.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the drones were launched from the Orel, Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk directions in Russia, as well as from the Donetsk and Gvardeyskoye regions in Crimea occupied by Russian forces. The total number of air assets used, according to the Ukrainian side, is 122.

„According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, the air defense forces had shot down or neutralized 88 enemy UAVs, including "Shahed" drones - 58 of which were jet-powered, "Gerbera" drones and other types“, the Ukrainian Air Force statement said.

Hits in 17 places

The Ukrainian military has recorded hits by Russian air assets in 17 places. Debris from downed targets fell in seven more places. The published data does not indicate the number of hit or intercepted “Iskander“ missiles, as well as the number of neutralized “Banderol“ munitions.

Barrage munitions were recorded in Kharkiv. Some of them did not reach their targets, the Ukrainian Air Force specified. The statement does not provide data on casualties, injuries or the amount of material damage.

Information on the consequences of the attack remains preliminary, as the Ukrainian side presents separately the results of the countermeasures against the drones, without taking into account all the missiles and barrage ammunition fired as neutralized.

Sources: news.bg, unian.ua