After the new attacks on ships in the Black Sea: what did Radev discuss with Mitrofanova, Rutte and Von der Leyen

Prime Minister Rumen Radev met today at the Council of Ministers with Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova regarding the drone attacks on merchant ships near Bulgarian territorial waters, the press service of the Council of Ministers reported.

In the early hours of the day, Radev had announced that he would call Mitrofanova for a conversation today, October 13, after it became clear that drones had attacked two ships in the Black Sea that night - CHELSEA 3, flying under the Maltese flag but owned by a Ukrainian company, was hit by three drones about 18 nautical miles east of the town of Byala, and the second ship was hit 17 miles east of Krapets, and then sank. We recall that last week, after the first such attacks on the ships ABLE and ALFA WATAN in the Black Sea, the Prime Minister did not summon the Russian ambassador for talks.

During today's meeting, Rumen Radev emphasized that Bulgaria does not have categorical evidence of the origin of the drones used in the attacks, but there is no logic for Ukraine to destroy its own ships, and the results of these strikes are in favor of Russia.

Mitrofanova speaks of a provocation by a third party

Eleonora Mitrofanova stated that she understands this logic, but does not have any information from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation related to the recent attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea. At the same time, she indicated that she does not exclude the logic that these attacks on merchant ships near Bulgarian territorial waters represent a provocation by a third party.

Rumen Radev emphasizes that attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea are absolutely unacceptable and lead to a significant escalation of the conflict. Bulgaria will continue the investigation of the attacks together with its EU and NATO allies to establish the truth, says the press release of the Council of Ministers sent to the media.

"Although not a party to the war, Bulgaria is suffering significant economic and financial damage. The attacks in the Black Sea have already led to an increase in the risk for merchant shipping, to an increase in insurance prices and even to a refusal to transport cargo to Bulgarian ports. This also increases the cost and threatens oil supplies to the Burgas refinery," the press release further reads.

During the conversation with Mitrofanova, Radev stressed that Bulgaria will initiate talks with Romania and Turkey to come up with joint proposals to guarantee the safety of shipping in the Black Sea.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister also spoke with EC President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. In telephone conversations held this morning, he called for joint efforts to stop attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea, the press service of the Council of Ministers reported.

The EU and NATO leaders expressed their gratitude for Bulgaria's quick response in rescuing the distressed sailors and their readiness to provide allied support in clarifying the circumstances related to these incidents. In the talks, Radev again raised the issue of providing support for strengthening Bulgaria's capabilities for monitoring and controlling Bulgarian maritime and airspace, we read in the press release.

The Prime Minister also informed Ursula von der Leyen and Mark Rutte that he would initiate talks with Romania and Turkey to come up with joint proposals to guarantee the safety of shipping in the Black Sea. The topic will be raised by the Bulgarian Prime Minister at the upcoming meeting of the European Council on October 15 and 16.

After the conversation, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance will continue to monitor the security situation in the Black Sea and will adapt its defensive measures if necessary following the attacks on merchant ships off Bulgaria.

"NATO will continue to work in close cooperation with its allies in the region. We have already increased our presence on the eastern flank and will continue to monitor the security situation, adapting our deterrence and defense measures if necessary," Rutte wrote on the social network X. "The Black Sea has become another front for the escalation of Russia's war in Ukraine. This is unacceptable," wrote EC President Ursula von der Leyen. She condemned the drone attacks on merchant ships off the Bulgarian coast and said those responsible must bear the consequences.

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Source: www.dw.com