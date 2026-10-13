White House asks US ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign

The White House has asked US ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign, Reuters reports, News.bg reports.

White House press secretary Katie Zakaria said Guilfoyle had been an extremely valuable member of the team, wishing her all the best.

A day earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that he was considering removing Guilfoyle from her post because he was not satisfied with her work.

US lawmakers have expressed concern over allegations that the ambassador may have threatened to use US influence to undermine the Greek government. These allegations are at the heart of concerns about its actions.

Greece is a key US ally in NATO and provides key military facilities to ensure security in the Eastern Mediterranean. The country also leads a European Union naval mission to protect merchant shipping in the Red Sea.