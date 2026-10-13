Germany issues arrest warrants for two Turks over alleged sabotage against Starlink in Poland

A German court has issued arrest warrants for two Turkish citizens suspected of alleged sabotage against a Starlink ground station in Poland, which is believed to have been ordered by Russia. This was reported by DPA, quoted by News.bg.

The two men, aged 35 and 38, were detained on Monday by specialized police units in Nürtingen, southwestern Germany. The city's district court ordered their detention, the Stuttgart prosecutor's office and the Baden-Württemberg state criminal police office said. If extradition proceedings are initiated, the case will be heard by the Higher Regional Court.

Baden-Württemberg Interior Minister Manuel Hagel confirmed the arrests, but declined to comment on the suspects' possible links to Russia or organized crime. He stressed that the investigation is at a very early stage.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on the social network X that the arrests were made at the request of the Polish intelligence services. According to him, the two Turkish citizens are suspected of setting fire to a Starlink station in Mazovia.

This is a ground station in Wola Krobowska, located about 50 kilometers south of Warsaw. Polish authorities suspect that Russian intelligence services are behind the fire.

The German newspaper “Bild“ also reported the arrest of a third suspect in the Berlin district of Spandau. According to the publication, he was probably driving the car in which the other two men were traveling.