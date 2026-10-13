Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has criticized the US decision to ease sanctions on Russian diesel, describing it as a "huge disappointment". This was reported by Agence France-Presse, quoted by BTA.

Orpo condemned the agreements, which he described as a "direct agreement with Putin". According to him, they contradict the cooperation achieved so far with the US within the Coalition of the Willing and the common efforts in support of Ukraine.

“This agreement finances Putin's war“ against Ukraine, the Finnish Prime Minister said. He called on European countries and other supporters of Kiev to "clearly and firmly explain this to Trump."

“Continued support for Ukraine is more important today than ever,“ Orpo stressed.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump caused bewilderment among European allies after announcing that he had negotiated the supply of large quantities of Russian diesel for the American and global markets. To this end, he lifted some of the sanctions against Moscow.

In response to the decision, London and Berlin called for further tightening of sanctions against Russia. A day earlier, the European Union officially added nearly 1,600 Russian individuals and entities to its sanctions list.

Finland has a common border with Russia with a length of 1,340 kilometers. The country abandoned decades of military neutrality and joined NATO in April 2023, recalls Agence France-Presse.