Russia admitted to hitting two ships, but kept quiet about the four near Bulgaria

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that drones attacked two ships in the Black Sea. According to Moscow, the strikes were in the waters of the port of Mykolaev.

However, the Russian side has not commented on the four naval vessels hit in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone. Among them is the merchant ship “Chelsea 3“, in whose attack Ukrainian sailors were injured.

Kiev named Russia as responsible

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga named Russia as responsible for the new strikes in the Black Sea. According to him, the attack on merchant ships near Bulgarian territorial waters is yet another disregard for civilian lives and the safety of shipping.

“The Black Sea is vital for global food security“, said Andriy Sibiga.

He accused Moscow of attacking the sea route to turn hunger into a weapon and hold the world hostage. The Ukrainian minister called for a decisive response to the strikes.

Moscow acknowledges the attack, but not the one near Bulgaria

The difference in positions remains significant. The Russian Defense Ministry admits that two ships were attacked, but places the incident in the Mykolaev region. The Russian authorities have not given a public explanation for the four ships hit in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone.

So what is confirmed at the moment is that there is an official Russian comment about the attack on two ships in the Black Sea and a separate accusation from Ukraine for the strikes near Bulgaria. It has not been reported that Moscow has taken responsibility for the attacks near Bulgarian waters.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg