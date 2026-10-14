Russia links diesel crisis to Iran conflict

Russian officials have linked the problems in the Strait of Hormuz to a decline in global oil refining capacity and instability in diesel fuel markets. The statements came days after Moscow and Washington reached an agreement on Russian diesel fuel supplies to the US.

On October 12, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Alexander Novak said that “problems in the Strait of Hormuz“ had led to a general contraction in global oil refining capacity. He said this destabilized diesel markets in the United States and elsewhere in the world.

On the same day, Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko said that the key to stable fuel supplies to the United States was “resolving the conflict over Iran“. The Institute for the Study of War assessed these messages as an attempt by Moscow to use the fuel agreement to influence the American position in the negotiations.

Kremlin denies connection to the war in Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on October 13 that the agreements were a mutually beneficial element of bilateral cooperation between Russia and the United States. He denied that there was a direct connection between the deal and Russia's position on the war in Ukraine.

However, Moscow relies on oil revenues to finance its military operations. According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russia would benefit significantly if it could persuade the United States to pressure Ukraine to stop attacking Russian oil refineries.

Amid concerns about fuel shortages in Russia itself, Novak said that exporting diesel fuel to the United States would not disrupt domestic supplies. Thus, Russian authorities are trying to simultaneously protect the deal and reassure consumers in the country.

Ship strikes and pressure on the Russian “shadow fleet“

The assessment also includes the consequences of the war for shipping in the Black Sea. On the night of October 13, two civilian vessels were probably hit in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone. The Maltese-flagged cargo ship Chelsea 3 was hit about 33 kilometers east of Byala, and the second vessel about 31 kilometers east of Krapets.

President Rumen Radev described the incident as “absolutely unacceptable“ and said the consequences “were in Russia”s favor.” He did not publicly attribute the strike directly to Moscow, but he summoned Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova and spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

On October 12, French naval forces boarded and detained the tanker DF Peak in the Indian Ocean, more than 833 kilometers south of Reunion. The vessel was flying the flag of Benin and is subject to sanctions by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Ukraine. French authorities have already detained five ships linked to the Russian “shadow fleet“.

Sources: news.bg