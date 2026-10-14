5.5 million tons of crude oil per year! Serbia has given environmental approval to the oil pipeline to Hungary

Serbia has received environmental approval for the construction of a 113-kilometer oil pipeline from the border with Hungary to Novi Sad. The project has a planned capacity of 5.5 million tons of crude oil per year and should provide the country with an additional supply route.

The Serbian Ministry of Environmental Protection has approved the environmental impact assessment of the facility. The decision is an important step towards the implementation of the project, but is not a permit to start construction, reports Money.bg.

The route will pass underground

The oil pipeline will start at the Horgos border crossing, near the Hungarian border, and will end at the terminal of the state-owned company Transnafta in Novi Sad. The route will be entirely underground and will pass through the autonomous region of Vojvodina.

The project covers the territories of the municipalities of Kanija, Senta, Ada, Bečej and Žabal, as well as the city of Novi Sad. Transnafta, which is based in Pančevo and is responsible for the implementation, submitted the application for environmental approval in the summer.

Supplies of crude oil from the north are planned

The new connection is planned to transport crude oil of the REB (Russian Export Blend) type. Through Hungary, Serbia will gain access to supplies from the north, with the route connecting to the infrastructure of the Druzhba pipeline.

The project is part of Belgrade's efforts to diversify supply routes and strengthen the country's energy security. The new facility is intended to reduce dependence on a single crude oil supply route, without the approval of the impact assessment meaning that construction work can begin immediately.

Operator requirements

Transnafta will have to comply with environmental protection measures and monitor the impact of the pipeline on the terrain along the route during construction and operation. Requirements are provided for limiting the risk of accidents and pollution, including in emergency situations and technical problems.

After the environmental approval for the project, further administrative procedures are pending before the possibility of actual construction is given.

Sources: money.bg