Under increased security measures in Hamburg! Trial of Nord Stream explosions begins

The trial of former Ukrainian officer Serhiy Kuznetsov, accused of the explosions that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea on September 26, 2022, has begun in Germany. The case is being heard under increased security measures at the Higher Regional Court in Hamburg.

Under German data protection rules, the defendant is being introduced in the courtroom as Serhiy K. His full name, Serhiy Kuznetsov, was publicly stated during his extradition proceedings from Italy. He is the only defendant currently facing trial.

Kuznetsov is charged with causing an explosion, damaging property, disrupting public services and complicity in a war crime by attacking civilian infrastructure. These charges were formulated by the German prosecutor's office and do not constitute established guilt.

What the prosecution alleges

According to the prosecutor's office, Kuznetsov participated in the preparation and execution of the operation, in which at least four explosive devices weighing between 14 and 27 kilograms were placed. They were activated at a depth of between 70 and 80 meters off the Danish island of Bornholm.

The prosecution alleges that Kuznetsov and others used a yacht that sailed from Rostock. The vessel was chartered by a German company using false identity documents and with the help of intermediaries. According to prosecutors, the aim of the operation was to “permanently interrupt gas supplies and prevent Russia from using the revenues from them to finance its military actions“.

The explosions destroyed “Nord Stream 1“, which until the suspension of supplies from Moscow in August 2022 was the main route for transporting Russian gas to Germany. “Nord Stream 2“, which did not enter into operation after Berlin terminated the certification procedure, was also damaged.

Detention and subsequent hearings

Kuznetsov was detained in Italy in August 2025 and handed over to German authorities in November of the same year. A second suspect, identified as Vladimir Z., was arrested in the Croatian city of Pula in August 2026. He had sought asylum in Croatia to avoid extradition to Germany.

The defendant denies involvement in the bombings. Ukrainian authorities also reject allegations that the country was involved in the attack. Kuznetsov's German lawyer, Jess Meyer-Loenkamp, said the prosecution had not presented "direct and convincing evidence" of his client's involvement.

The Hamburg court has scheduled 16 hearings until December 17, 2026. Additional dates are scheduled for January and February 2027, but the final schedule has not yet been set. No date has been set for the verdict yet.

Sources: news.bg, apnews.com, internazionale.it