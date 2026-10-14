Kim Jong-un opened the National Museum of the Defense Revolution in Pyongyang, where North Korea showed off the intercontinental ballistic missile “Hwasong-20“. State media presents the weapon as capable of hitting the US mainland.

The ceremony took place on Sunday, October 11. In the published footage, Kim Jong-un is seen examining the exhibition with his wife and daughter. The museum displays weapons developed during his reign, including missiles, drones and multiple launch rocket systems.

A missile with suspected multiple warheads

The “Hwasong-20“ is displayed on a mobile launcher. In front of it is an information board with a diagram that appears to show a multiple warhead design, as well as a map of the alleged range. It covers areas outside the continental United States, including the Middle East and South America.

According to Shin Jong-woo, secretary-general of the Seoul-based “Korea Defense and Security Forum“, the display may also have a political purpose. "It gave the impression of propaganda aimed at gaining a strategic advantage ahead of a possible summit between North Korea and the United States," he told Reuters.

Analysts suggest the missile could carry multiple warheads with independent guidance, allowing it to hit multiple targets in a single launch. However, publicly confirmed data on the system's accuracy, reliability and readiness level remain limited. South Korea's Yonhap news agency described the Hwasong-20 as a missile still under development.

Demonstration ahead of possible contact with Washington

The missile's display coincided with US President Donald Trump's announcement that he could meet Kim Jong-un during a planned visit to China in November. North Korea has so far rejected proposals for dialogue, and its senior officials have shown reservations about a possible resumption of talks.

William Alberk, former head of NATO's nuclear non-proliferation center, said that the “Hwasong-20“ is probably not very accurate. According to him, its power could still allow heavy strikes on major American cities and US military bases.

North Korea showed off the missile for the first time during a military parade in Pyongyang in October 2025. The country conducted its first test of an intercontinental ballistic missile in 2017, and has since presented newer models. Intercontinental ballistic missiles are systems with a range of more than 5,500 kilometers.

According to analysts, the “Hwasong-17“ and “Hwasong-18“ are already in service, while North Korea continues to develop new missiles. A senior US defense official told the Senate Armed Services Committee in April that Pyongyang's nuclear forces are increasingly capable of striking the US mainland.

Sources: news.bg, en.yna.co.kr, channelnewsasia.com