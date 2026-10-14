DeepState: Ukraine liberated three settlements near Liman

The Ukrainian armed forces have liberated three settlements in the Liman sector in the Donetsk region, DeepState analysts report. These are Kolodyazi, Lipove and Zelena Dolina, located north of Liman.

In the same sector, Ukrainian forces have also regained control over areas near Stavki and Shandriholyve. The information is related to the development of Ukrainian actions in the area, where successes were previously reported within the framework of Operation “Vivaldi“.

88.17 square kilometers changed control

According to the map cited by News.bg, the total area of the liberated territory in this area now amounts to 88.17 square kilometers. Analysts define the result as the de facto liquidation of the Russian bridgehead north of Liman.

The claim about the liberation of settlements and the assessment of the change in the front line are presented as DeepState data. The publication does not provide specific details about the number of forces involved, the duration of the operations, or the Russian response.

Sources: news.bg