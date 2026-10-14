Exchange of blows! Houthis announce new attacks on Aramco and Riyadh airport

Yemeni Houthis said they had attacked facilities of the state oil company „Saudi Aramco“ in Dhahran, the „King Khalid“ international airport and the company's refinery in Riyadh. The group's military spokesman, Yahya Sariyah, indicated that missiles and drones were used.

Later, the Saudi Ministry of Energy reported a limited fire in an administrative building at the „Aramco“ complex in Dhahran. According to the department, there were no casualties. Dhahran is located in the kingdom's Eastern Province and is the headquarters of „Saudi Aramco“.

What the Houthis say

„Attacks on airports and oil facilities will continue in the coming days“, said Yahya Sariyah.

The group presented the attacks as a response to Saudi military action against the Yemeni capital Sanaa, which it controls, and other areas in Yemen. The Houthis are supported by Iran and have claimed responsibility for a series of attacks on Saudi airports and energy facilities in recent days.

In his statement, Sariyah did not provide details on the exact number of missiles and drones used, nor did he provide independent evidence of the damage to all the declared targets. Saudi authorities only confirmed the fire in an administrative building of „Aramco“ in Dhahran.

Escalation around Riyadh airport

The new allegations come after a heavy attack on the “King Khalid“ International Airport in Riyadh. Saudi aviation authorities said that the previous attack killed 13 people and injured more than 300. The attack led to serious air traffic disruptions and heightened concerns about the security of civil aviation in the kingdom.

According to the Associated Press, the Houthis announced the new strikes as a retaliatory operation against “Saudi aggression“ in Yemen. The agency notes that the attacks targeted sites of key importance to Saudi Arabia's air transport and oil sectors.

Reuters reported that the Saudi Energy Ministry confirmed a limited fire in an administrative building of “Aramco“, while the company reported a strike on the complex in Dhahran. At this stage, there is no evidence that the new attacks have led to an interruption in oil production.

Yahia Sariyah's announced intention for new attacks leaves open the risk of additional strikes on airports and oil infrastructure. The Houthis' next actions and Saudi Arabia's response will determine whether the conflict will expand in the coming days.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, gmanetwork.com