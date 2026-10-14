The EC has allocated €2.86 billion for weapons for Ukraine

The European Commission has allocated €2.86 billion to Ukraine for drones, air defense systems, missiles, radars, electronic warfare systems and ammunition. The funding is under the defense part of the loan to support Ukraine, the total amount of which is €90 billion.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Russia is not advancing on the front line, but continues to increase its air strikes. “Russia is not making progress on the front and continues to increase air strikes, brutally targeting Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure”, she said.

€60 billion earmarked for defence

The loan to support Ukraine covers the period 2026-2027 and includes an indicative allocation of €60 billion for defence and €30 billion for budget support.

€28.3 billion is planned for the Ukrainian defence industry in 2026 alone. The European Commission says additional payments for this purpose will continue in the coming weeks.

Over €231 billion in support since 2022.

Since the start of Russia's war against Ukraine in 2022, the European Union has provided a total of €231.5 billion in support. The amount includes 3.8 billion euros from the proceeds of Russian assets frozen under European sanctions.

The new funding is aimed at supplies that Kiev identifies as key to protecting its airspace and infrastructure. It is part of a broader package through which the EU combines budget support with investments in Ukrainian defense capabilities.

Sources: bta.bg