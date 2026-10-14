From 300,000 tons in October to 1 million tons in December? Moscow and Washington negotiate Russian diesel supplies

Russia and the United States are negotiating to finalize a contract for the supply of diesel fuel, which will include a mechanism to guarantee regular exports despite Western sanctions against Russian companies. This was stated by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, quoted by Reuters.

When asked whether Moscow had asked Washington to ease sanctions in order to facilitate diesel exports, Novak replied: “A mechanism will be found to allow for guaranteeing supplies“.

Russia begins a phased increase in exports

According to Novak, Russia is already starting to partially lift the ban on diesel fuel exports, and earlier than initially planned. Moscow is ready to deliver 300,000 tonnes in October, increase the quantities to 500,000 tonnes in November and up to 1 million tonnes in December.

In the longer term, Russian deliveries could reach 3 million tonnes per month. Novak said production volumes were sufficient both to cover domestic demand and to ensure exports in the agreed quantities.

Decision after Putin-Trump call

„Production volumes are sufficient to fully satisfy both domestic demand and to ensure exports to the world market in the agreed quantities“, said Alexander Novak.

The partial easing of restrictions followed an agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. Moscow confirmed its readiness to supply oil and petroleum products to the US and world markets.

The upcoming agreement should regulate the way in which diesel fuel supplies will be carried out while Western sanctions against Russian companies are in force. Novak's statement did not make it clear how exactly the mechanism will work and which companies will be included in the agreements.

The Russian Deputy Prime Minister did not specify a specific date for signing the agreement. So far, the planned quantities have been announced, but not the final delivery schedule or specific recipients.

Sources: bta.bg, devdiscourse.com