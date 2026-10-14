Ukraine says it has liberated 16 villages in Donetsk region in counter-offensive

Ukrainian forces have liberated 16 settlements in eastern Donetsk region in a counter-offensive against Russian troops. This was stated by a senior Ukrainian military commander, quoted by „Reuters“, reports News.bg.

According to him, the operation is part of a larger pressure that has led to the retreat of Russian forces in sections of the front line, while in other areas intensified Russian air attacks continue.

Ukraine's Third Army Corps is conducting an operation announced last month, aimed at pushing Russian troops out of areas north of the strategic city of Slavyansk. It is one of the two main strongholds in the Ukrainian defensive "belt of fortresses" in the eastern part of the country.

Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky reported that three more villages about 30 kilometers north of Slavyansk were liberated in the latest Ukrainian assaults. Thus, according to the data presented by him, the total area of restored control reaches 277 square kilometers, and the number of settlements - 16.

Russia, whose offensive on the battlefield has slowed down this year, insists that Ukraine cede about 20% of the Donetsk region it controls before Moscow ceases hostilities.

“The Kremlin's plan to conquer the Donetsk and Luhansk regions will not be implemented in the foreseeable future,” Biletsky said in a video message. The two areas, almost entirely occupied by Russia, make up Ukraine's mineral-rich Donbas region.

The operation, widely reported as "Vivaldi," comes as Ukrainian forces try to regain the initiative on the battlefield in the fifth year of the war. Part of Kiev's efforts are focused on using technology and new tactics. Meanwhile, Russia continues to regularly report capturing settlements along the front line.

Earlier today, Ukraine accused Elon Musk's SpaceX of limiting Starlink services, making it difficult for Ukrainian drones to operate. This comes against the backdrop of Russian missile strikes that have disrupted power supplies. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the situation as "demonstrative disrespect" for US President Donald Trump.