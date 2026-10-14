Britain holds exercises to retake Falkland Islands amid rising tensions with Argentina

Tensions between Britain and Argentina over the Falkland Islands are intensifying, and the risk of a new military conflict is growing, reports the British newspaper „The Times“, reports News.bg.

According to the publication, the British armed forces have held exercises for the first time in many years simulating an amphibious operation to regain control of the archipelago. The exercises were a response to public statements by Argentine President Javier Milley, who stated his intention to return the islands to Argentine rule.

The exercises included scenarios similar to those of the 1982 war. The soldiers practiced amphibious operations, a night march of about 20 miles (32 km) and close combat in mountainous terrain.

The Falkland Islands are a remote archipelago in the South Atlantic of strategic importance due to their geographical location and maritime resources. The territorial dispute between Argentina and Britain dates back to the 19th century.

On 2 April 1982, Argentine troops landed on the islands and established control of the capital, Stanley, after the British garrison surrendered. Britain subsequently sent military forces, and on June 14 of that year, the Argentine troops capitulated and London regained control of the archipelago.