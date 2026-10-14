Zelensky expressed disappointment in relations with the US and thanked King Charles III for support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he regretted the difficulties his country is experiencing with access to the satellite internet system “Starlink“ and intelligence information. He also expressed surprise at the development of relations with the US, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

“It is unfortunate that we have some difficulties with “Starlink“ and with intelligence information. I mean the many unexpected moments that cannot be foreseen when you have a real partnership, and we rely on our partnership with the United States," Zelensky said.

“We just want to be very honest, very clear and be strong partners,“ he added.

The statements were made in London during the Ukrainian president's visit, where he met with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham. Britain has shown its support for Zelensky amid his deteriorating relations with US President Donald Trump.

During the visit, Zelensky also met with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. The Ukrainian leader personally thanked the monarch for his “unwavering support” for Ukraine, PA Media and DPA reported.

After the meeting, Zelensky wrote on the social network X: “Thank you to His Majesty King Charles III for the audience“.

“It is important for me to have the opportunity to personally thank him for his unwavering support for Ukraine. We appreciate all the help provided by the United Kingdom“, he added.

The two were filmed shaking hands and talking, then moved to the king's private audience room. Their meeting lasted about 25 minutes.

Zelensky arrived in the UK for talks with Prime Minister Burnham, who welcomed him at “Downing Street“ 10 in a sign of support after the conclusion of the deal for the supply of diesel fuel between the United States and Russia. The British Prime Minister is expected to announce an acceleration of military aid to Ukraine and new sanctions packages against Moscow.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian president said that important talks on security issues were coming up. “I will also have an important meeting with Prime Minister Andy Burnham“, he wrote on social networks.

“We will discuss a wide range of security issues. We are preparing solutions that will strengthen us. I thank the King, the Prime Minister and all of Great Britain for their support“, Zelensky said.

In an interview for the program “Uncensored with Piers Morgan“, the Ukrainian president described as “painful“ that Trump, in his opinion, has sided with Russia in the conflict and has stated that the Ukrainian leader should be replaced.

“It is painful when President Trump chooses to side with the other, not with our side“, Zelensky said.

He specified that he has no objections to the American president maintaining an equidistant position towards Russia and Ukraine. "If you want to be equidistant, you have to remain so," the Ukrainian leader added.

Asked if he felt betrayed by Trump, who over the weekend called on Ukraine to elect a new president and agreed to lift sanctions on Russian diesel exports, Zelensky replied: "It's true, but it's a little more complicated than if we take into account only my emotions and feelings."

"It's a pity to lose a strong partner," he added.

"We are not selling our country, for us it's not about business, it's about our lives and our country," Zelensky summed up.