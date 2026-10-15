Bulgaria and Germany strengthen security in the Black Sea

Bulgaria and Germany will deepen their cooperation in defense and security against the backdrop of increased attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea. This became clear from the statements of Foreign Ministers Velislava Petrova and Johann Wadeful at a joint press conference in Berlin.

“The war in Ukraine continues to threaten stability in the region, freedom of navigation and critical maritime infrastructure“, said Petrova. She pointed out that for two consecutive weeks, merchant ships have been attacked in close proximity to Bulgarian territorial waters – in the attack on October 6 near Byala and in the new attacks on October 13.

Bulgaria calls for a moratorium on attacks

The Bulgarian Foreign Minister has again called for a moratorium on attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea. According to her, to achieve this goal, Bulgaria must work with Romania and Turkey, and other European countries should be involved in the initiative.

Petrova identified the development of defense capabilities as a long-term priority, including the construction of systems to counter drones. She expressed her gratitude for Germany's support for the creation of a Black Sea security hub, which she believes could become a sustainable mechanism for protecting the region.

Berlin calls for pressure on Moscow

Johann Wadeful said that Bulgaria had sent the “right signal” by summoning the Russian ambassador after the attacks on the ships. The German minister called on European countries to continue the economic pressure on Moscow and welcomed the European Union's decision to include another 1,600 Russian individuals and legal entities on the sanctions list.

“I am convinced that the gifts only encourage Putin to continue in the same spirit. Only firmness ensures readiness for dialogue and paves the way for a just and lasting peace,“ said Vaddeful.

He also called for a ceasefire agreement that would guarantee free civilian navigation in the Black Sea. According to him, Russian attacks threaten Ukrainian grain exports and have negative consequences for food security, especially in African countries.

Investigation into “Starlink“ antennas near Sofia

Vaddeful said he could not confirm allegations of deliberate restriction of intelligence exchange with Ukraine by jamming signals of the “Starlink“ satellite system. He expressed his belief that the US had not stopped its assistance to Ukraine.

Petrova announced that an investigation is underway into reports of arson of communication antennas with “Starlink“ near Sofia. Security around the affected sites has been strengthened, but further details cannot be disclosed.

On the issue of Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, Vaddeful said that Russia is trying to test Europe, but NATO remains united and maintains its defense capabilities. Petrova pointed out that Bulgaria has already informed its allies about the attacks in the Black Sea and has requested assistance.

The two ministers identified opportunities for expanding the partnership between Bulgaria and Germany in defense, infrastructure, energy, innovation and science. Petrova emphasized transport connectivity and the diversification of energy supplies, and on the topic of EU enlargement, she stated that new members must meet the necessary criteria and comply with the commitments made.

Sources: bta.bg