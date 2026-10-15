Fire breaks out after strike on Russian military airfield near Voronezh VIDEO

A large fire has broken out at the Russian military airfield “Borisoglebsk“ in the Voronezh region after reports of a missile strike on the night of October 15. According to monitoring channels, the attack was aimed at the facility, but the extent of the damage has not yet been confirmed.

“Ukrainska Pravda“ reports that a large-scale fire broke out on the territory of the military base after the strikes. RBC-Ukraine also reports explosions and fire in the Borisoglebsk area, indicating that the likely target was the local military airfield.

There is currently no official confirmation from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine about the results of the attack. No information has been published by Russian officials about damage, aircraft affected or casualties.

Base for Su-34 and Su-35

The airport “Borisoglebsk“ is used to base Russian Su-34 and Su-35. These aircraft are among the main carriers of guided aerial bombs used by Russian forces against Ukrainian positions and settlements near the front.

There are also warehouses for aviation ammunition, as well as large tanks for aviation fuel on the territory of the site. It is these facilities that were among the indicated targets in previous attacks.

A series of strikes on the airport

“Borisoglebsk“ has already been attacked several times since the start of the full-scale war. In October 2024, Ukrainian forces carried out a drone strike on ammunition depots and military aircraft stands. In July 2025, a new attack was reported, in which infrastructure and aircraft were damaged.

On the night of July 8, 2026, another strike was carried out, after which the Ukrainian side reported a destroyed fuel tank park. In a previous attack in August 2024, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated: „The main targets of the defeat were fuel depots and aviation means of destruction.“

It is currently unclear whether aircraft, depots or fuel infrastructure were affected in the latest strike. Additional data on the consequences have not been announced.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, rbc.ua, fakty.com.ua