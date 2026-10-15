Trump remains open to economic ties with Russia

US President Donald Trump remains open to developing economic relations with Russia if a settlement is reached in the conflict in Ukraine. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the talks between Washington and Moscow.

According to the publication, the options discussed include American participation in the exploration and production of oil and gas, as well as transportation projects in the Arctic. The Russian representative for investment and economic cooperation, Kirill Dmitriev, told the publication:

„If a solution is found for Ukraine, economic cooperation with the United States could become the basis of our relations in the future.“

The WSJ also reports that Russian officials have preferred American companies to participate in future projects instead of European competitors. The publication states that American and Russian representatives have discussed agreements in energy and Arctic transport, and businesses have begun to explore the possibilities of returning investments to Russia.

Sanctions and an energy deal in parallel

The course towards possible economic rapprochement does not mean that the sanctions regime has been lifted. On September 18, 2026, Trump signed a law on new sanctions against Russian officials, banks and energy structures. The law was passed by a large majority in Congress - 86 votes to 11 in the Senate and 262 to 159 in the House of Representatives.

Just a few weeks later, the president announced a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to supply diesel to the American market. According to the Associated Press, the initial delivery should exceed 300,000 tons, followed by another 500,000 tons in November and additional quantities after that. The Kremlin said that the conversation between the two leaders also discussed the development of bilateral relations.

No agreement on Ukraine yet

Despite the restored contacts between Washington and Moscow, a comprehensive agreement to end the war in Ukraine has not been reached. In September, US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held talks in Kiev and Moscow, but without a breakthrough on the main contentious issues, including territorial claims.

Sources: wsj.com, apnews.com