EU budget, energy prices and support for Ukraine come to the fore at the Brussels meeting

The leaders of the 27 member states of the European Union are meeting on Thursday and Friday in Brussels for the autumn meeting of the European Council. Among the main topics of the two-day meeting are the rising cost of energy, the EU's multiannual budget for the period 2028-2034 and the continuation of support for Ukraine after Donald Trump's latest initiative towards Russian President Vladimir Putin, reports Focus.

The discussions on the long-term budget are taking place amid disagreements over its size. On 10 October 2026, the Irish Presidency of the Council of the EU proposed an 8% cut in the budget compared to the draft presented by the European Commission in July 2025.

The Commission then proposed a multiannual financial framework worth around €2 trillion, described as the largest in the history of the Union. The proposed 8% cut would lead to a significant reduction in the funds earmarked for the next budget period.

Member states have different positions on future EU spending. Germany, the Netherlands and the Scandinavian countries support limiting it, while Spain, Italy and Poland insist on a larger budget.

The issue of the multiannual financial framework is expected to be among the key topics of the meeting, along with energy prices and aid to Ukraine. Differences between member states will be part of discussions on the Union's financial priorities in the coming years.