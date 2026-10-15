"Azov": Russian claims and fantasies about Ukrainian defeats helped Operation "Vivaldi"

Russian claims about their own defeats helped Ukrainian forces in Operation "Vivaldi", said Oleksandr Borodin, spokesman for the Third Army Corps "Azov". He commented on the operation on the air of the TV channel "Kiev 24".

According to him, the most difficult part of the actions was related to the synchronization and coordination between all units.

„The main challenge in "Vivaldi" were the synchronization and coordination“, Borodin said.

The speaker pointed out that an offensive operation without heavy losses requires high-quality intelligence, precise planning and interaction between all services supporting the offensive. Borodin specified that this challenge existed “every time, at every stage“.

Operational silence maintained for months

Operation “Vivaldi“ began in May, but remained out of the public domain until early September. According to Borodin, maintaining operational silence was crucial, as it allowed Ukrainian forces to take advantage of weaknesses on the Russian side.

The operation is related to offensive actions by Ukrainian forces in the northern part of the Donetsk region. Earlier information about “Vivaldi“ linked the actions to the Third Army Corps “Azov“ and the Liman direction.

Distorted information about the front

Borodin claims that the Russian command refused to admit its defeats at various levels. According to him, this led to the accumulation of a false idea of what was happening on the contact line.

“By the time the information reaches the officers who are actually in a position to make decisions, their idea of the situation on the contact line is completely disconnected from reality,“ the spokesman said.

He did not provide further details about the next stages of the operation. From his statement it is clear that the Ukrainian command relied simultaneously on preparation between units, intelligence and limiting public information about the actions on the front.

Sources: news.bg