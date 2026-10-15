Hezbollah admits to seized explosives in Lebanon

„Hezbollah“ has admitted that hundreds of kilograms of explosives confiscated last week by Lebanese security forces belong to the group. The explosives were intended for operations against Israeli forces, MP Hassan Fadlallah told journalists in the Lebanese parliament.

The car was stopped at a checkpoint in the Bekaa Valley, in eastern Lebanon. The two people inside were detained. Authorities initially did not say who the owner of the car was or what the cargo was for, raising concerns about possible car bombings, political assassinations or other attacks in the country.

According to a representative of „Hezbollah“ and a Lebanese security source quoted by Reuters said the explosives were intended to equip drones to be used against Israeli soldiers. Fadlallah said the materials were intended "for operations against Israeli forces," which continue to control parts of Lebanese territory captured during the war.

The MP also said that "Hezbollah" immediately notified security services that the vehicle and the cargo were its property. The group demanded the return of the confiscated materials and the release of the two detainees.

New tensions over disarmament

The case raises new questions about the Lebanese government's commitment to establishing state control over all weapons and armed groups. On March 2, the authorities banned Hezbollah's military activities after the movement fired rockets at Israel in solidarity with Iran.

The ban was intended to stop the group's free movement of weapons and military equipment through Lebanon. The main supply route through Syria was cut off after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in late 2024, and the new Syrian authorities have repeatedly reported intercepting arms shipments along the border with Lebanon.

In 2025, the Lebanese army confiscated and destroyed weapons from Hezbollah warehouses in the south of the country. However, the implementation of the plan for state control over weapons was suspended after the outbreak of the new war.

According to an agreement brokered by the United States, Beirut has committed to disarming “Hezbollah“ and Israeli troops will gradually withdraw from Lebanon. The group refuses to hand over its weapons, while Israeli troops remain on Lebanese territory. Israel continues to strike targets in the south of the country.

Sources: news.bg, marketscreener.com