14-minute briefing and 3 questions: who is the new White House press secretary Katie Zakaria

The first briefing of the new White House press secretary Katie Zakaria lasted only 14 minutes, and she answered only three questions. They were asked by media outlets that are considered politically right-wing or conservative - "Breitbart", "Fox News" and the British tabloid "Daily Mail". Then Zakaria explained that Trump would soon personally answer more questions and ended the briefing. She was appointed a few days ago, after the previous White House press secretary, Caroline Levitt, left in late August.

Who is Katie Zakaria?

Zakaria's last position was as a communications consultant at Trump Media & Technology Group, the company that owns the US President's social network Truth Social. Before that, Zakaria briefly worked as the deputy spokesperson for the US Department of Homeland Security, and in between she appeared as a political commentator on "Fox News” and the ultraconservative media "Newsmax”.

Zakaria graduated from the University of California, "Pepperdine”. After Tuesday's briefing, while Trump was answering questions, a reporter asked if he knew in which state Zakaria passed her bar exam. The White House press secretary replied: "When I moved to China". This raises questions about Zakaria's right to practice law in the United States, where it is mandatory to pass the bar exam in question. In a statement, Zakaria said that she "practices international transaction law" and has "all the necessary certificates". However, she did not say whether she had passed the bar exam anywhere in the United States.

Zakaria and conspiracy theories

In the past, Zakaria has repeatedly shown a penchant for conspiracy theories, writes ZDF. In September 2022, for example, she spread the false claim that Hillary Clinton's former campaign manager was a pedophile. During the 2016 US election campaign, the hashtag Pizzagate circulated a conspiracy theory that Hillary Clinton and her campaign manager John Podesta ran a child pornography ring out of a Washington, D.C. pizzeria.

It's no secret that Zakaria has been a supporter of the president long before her appointment. Trump himself has portrayed her as a longtime and loyal supporter. The US president has long publicly emphasized that personal loyalty is a qualification that is of particular importance to him. His reaction after her first appearance at a briefing also shows how important this close relationship is to him. He said that Zakaria did a "great job."

The differences between this briefing and Caroline Levitt's work

The short press conference is unusual even by the standards of the Trump administration. Under Zakaria's predecessor, Caroline Levitt, many more journalists were usually allowed to ask questions during press conferences. Many of them lasted half an hour or more.

Her role as spokesperson for the US president since January 2025 marks a turning point. She has adopted Trump's communication style, in which insults and outright lies have become the norm, ZDF reports. For months, media organizations have also criticized the restrictions on press access to the White House. After the expulsion of several established media outlets, they accuse the administration of an increasingly selective approach to journalists.

Source: www.dw.com