The execution of Nidal Malik Hasan will not be broadcast live, US President Donald Trump said. The decision comes days after the Pentagon announced that the death penalty by shooting will be broadcast live on the Internet.

“Many good and well-intentioned people would prefer not to watch him die“, Trump wrote on his social network. According to him, the public broadcast could have a deterrent effect, but ultimately the execution will not be shown live.

The victims' relatives will be able to attend the execution in person if they wish. The execution is scheduled for December 3 at the “Fort Hood“ military base in Texas.

Change after Pentagon decision

Last week, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the execution would be public. "We're going to make sure people can watch it, it's going to be public," he said in an interview.

The Pentagon later clarified that it would be a live webcast. The idea drew criticism from representatives of both major political parties, as well as religious organizations. Vice President J.D. Vance said he did not know if the broadcast would actually take place and that he would not watch it if it were organized.

The US president approved the execution by firing squad in early October. This would be the first execution by firing squad by the US military since World War II. The last military execution in the United States was by hanging in 1961.

The Fort Hood shooting

Hassan, a former major and military psychiatrist, opened fire on November 5, 2009, at the Fort Hood medical center. The attack killed 13 people and wounded 32.

Hassan was a U.S.-born Muslim of Palestinian descent. He was shot and partially paralyzed during the shooting.

A military court sentenced him to death in 2013. Hassan defended himself during his trial and did not deny that he fired the gun. According to the indictment, he wanted to prevent servicemen from being sent to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The scheduled execution could be postponed if Hasan takes new legal action. The currently confirmed decision of the US administration is that the execution will not be available for viewing via live internet broadcast.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, afp.com