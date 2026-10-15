Ukraine likely used K3 Scout in Sochi strike

Ukraine is likely to have used British naval drones in the attack on the Russian port of Sochi on September 3. The Times has identified a high-speed K3 Scout drone, manufactured by the British company Kraken Technology in Hampshire, in video footage of the attack.

The operation damaged the Russian supply ship “Nephrite“, which was docked in Sochi. A fire broke out near the vessel and smoke rose above the port. The Ukrainian navy earlier confirmed the strike and identified “Nephrite“ as a multi-purpose ship used to service Russia's maritime and energy infrastructure.

According to the Ukrainian military, the ship participated in operations related to oil and gas production, serviced offshore facilities, transported cargo and personnel, and performed underwater engineering activities. Kiev presented its defeat as a blow to Russia's logistical and specialized capabilities.

What the videos show

One of the analyzed footages shows a naval drone exploding before reaching its target. A defence industry source told The Times that it was just one of many unmanned boats that had arrived at the port.

“British industry is a key pillar in the fight against Russian aggression and we support cooperation in this effort“, the source said.

The claim about the specific model remains linked to the analysis of the video footage and has not been presented as official confirmation by the British government or the Ukrainian navy. The attack itself and the damage to the “Nephrite“ have been confirmed earlier by the Ukrainian side.

The capabilities of the K3 Scout

The K3 Scout is an autonomous high-speed long-range boat. Published specifications indicate a range of up to 650 nautical miles, or approximately 1,200 kilometers, a maximum speed of up to 55 knots and a payload of up to 600 kilograms. The platform can remain at sea for up to 30 days, depending on the configuration and task.

The boat is designed for a variety of missions, including surveillance, logistics and precision strikes. It is also possible to use it as a carrier platform for smaller drones or compact air defense systems. The estimated price of one K3 Scout is about 300,000 euros.

The Times notes that such operations show the change in naval warfare: relatively inexpensive unmanned platforms can reach targets at long distances and threaten vessels in ports considered protected. According to the publication, Ukrainian forces began using British long-range drones against military and industrial sites deep inside Russian territory as early as August.

Sources: news.bg