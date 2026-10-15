Severe power outages in the capital! Three thermal power plants in Kiev are no longer able to produce electricity

The thermal power plants-5, Thermal power plants-6 and Darnytsia thermal power plants in Kiev have completely lost their ability to generate electricity for the Ukrainian capital. The three plants previously provided most of the city's electricity, reports “Ukrainskaya Pravda“.

The loss of local generation puts Kiev at risk of long-term power outages in the coming winter. In the most optimistic scenario, outages could last between eight and ten hours a day.

In case of severe frosts or additional damage to the energy infrastructure, outages could reach up to 20 hours a day. This means that their duration will depend on both temperatures and the condition of other energy facilities.

Emergency power outages have already begun

Emergency power outages began in Kiev on Sunday. A day earlier, a large residential area in the Ukrainian capital was left without electricity.

On Wednesday, the electricity and water supply to the Verkhovna Rada were cut off during a discussion of energy issues. The incident shows that the problems affect not only households, but also the work of institutions.

Sources: news.bg