Trump will not use a nuclear bomb against Iran

The United States has no intention of using nuclear weapons against Iran. This was stated by US President Donald Trump in an interview with Newsmax.

"It is not necessary for us", the president argued his position.

Earlier, Trump promised not to attack Iran until the midterm elections for Congress. They will be held on November 3, 2026.

The American president also noted again that Iran is "in a very bad state" both militarily and economically, and that the blockade against the Islamic Republic will remain in force. Trump added that Tehran "will not have a nuclear weapon" in the end.

There has already been speculation that the United States is considering the possibility of striking Iran with the GBU-43/B MOAB, a high-explosive aerial bomb known as the "mother of all bombs". According to CNN, Trump has instructed the military to develop options for strikes, including using the MOAB.

The goal is that the president can then declare victory over Iran.

One of the main targets is the Kolanj Ghaz La mountain range in Isfahan, known as Pickaxe Mountain, under which a secret nuclear complex is believed to be located.