Trump spokeswoman admits she failed bar exam

The new White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has admitted she failed the bar exam. This came after public attention to her professional experience before her appointment as US President Donald Trump's spokeswoman, Reuters reports, Fokus reports.

McEnany, who joined the White House team on Monday, has previously stated that she practiced law before entering politics. Trump himself has also described her as a lawyer.

“You didn't pass the bar exam, did you?“, host Sean Hannity asked her during her appearance on the Hannity show on Fox News.