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Trump spokeswoman admits she failed bar exam

Trump spokeswoman admits she failed bar exam

Kayleigh McEnany has come under public pressure over her legal career before becoming White House press secretary.

Oct 16, 2026 10:15 63

Trump spokeswoman admits she failed bar exam - 1
Eli Stoanova Eli Stoanova Author at Fakti.bg

The new White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has admitted she failed the bar exam. This came after public attention to her professional experience before her appointment as US President Donald Trump's spokeswoman, Reuters reports, Fokus reports.

McEnany, who joined the White House team on Monday, has previously stated that she practiced law before entering politics. Trump himself has also described her as a lawyer.

“You didn't pass the bar exam, did you?“, host Sean Hannity asked her during her appearance on the Hannity show on Fox News.