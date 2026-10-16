Trump talks with Russia and China on nuclear disarmament

US President Donald Trump said that Washington is holding talks with Russia and China on nuclear disarmament, DPA reports, News.bg reports.

“I would like to achieve nuclear disarmament, if possible. We are actually holding talks with Russia on this issue, as well as with China“, he said in an interview with the American television Newsmax.

Trump noted that China's nuclear arsenal is still smaller than those of the US and Russia, but he expects Beijing to catch up with Washington in the next five years. According to him, this makes China less inclined to disarm. “So they, China, are less inclined. But yes, we are talking. "We talk about this quite often," the president said.

He did not provide details of specific negotiations or results achieved, although he has previously said the three countries are discussing the issue. In 2020, China rejected the idea of nuclear disarmament talks with the United States and Russia.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Russia has 5,420 nuclear warheads, while the United States has 5,042. China is expanding its arsenal faster than any other country. At its 2025 military parade, the country unveiled several new nuclear systems, and SIPRI estimates that it already has about 620 nuclear warheads.