Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that US President Donald Trump will not forgive Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky for what the Russian representative described as his role in a possible defeat of the Republicans in the upcoming US Congressional midterm elections.

“Uncle Fighter is vengeful and will not forgive the creature that became one of the main reasons for his electoral defeat“, Medvedev wrote on Telegram.

The reason is Trump's new criticism of Zelensky

The statement followed another public criticism by Trump of the Ukrainian president. The American head of state accused Zelensky of obstructing the achievement of a peace agreement.

„He doesn't want to make a deal. He says he does, but he doesn't... They destroyed this country“, Trump said.

In a separate interview, Trump said that the conflict in Ukraine could be resolved without Zelensky, since, according to him, the Ukrainian president does not want to settle the conflict. He added that it is more difficult for him to work with Zelensky than with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Medvedev also intervened with European leaders

Medvedev also said that European leaders are calling on Kiev to be patient and not anger Trump while waiting for the Republicans to lose the elections.

This statement is an assessment of the Russian representative. In his post, he did not name specific European leaders or official statements to support his words.

Medvedev did not present evidence that Zelensky is the cause of a possible future electoral defeat for the Republicans. His claim was made against the backdrop of deepening public disagreements between Trump and Zelensky over the terms of ending the war in Ukraine and Kiev's role in the negotiations.

Sources: news.bg