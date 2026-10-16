Kiev installs first mobile shelter near bus stop

The first mobile street shelter since the beginning of the war has been installed in Kiev. It was installed near a public transport stop and a main boulevard to provide temporary protection for people during an air raid.

“The first mobile shelter was installed in Kiev, near a public transport stop“, the city administration announced. The facility is made of concrete blocks and has 10 seats, as well as a place for a wheelchair.

The Kiev City Council plans to build 14 more such shelters in the near future. They should provide additional protection for people on the street when an air raid alert is issued.

Residents use the metro and underground spaces

So far, residents of the Ukrainian capital have sought refuge in the metro, basements, underground parking lots and other protected places. The mobile facility is intended for short-term protection until people can move to safer shelter.

Russian attacks on Kiev have become more frequent since the summer and are now carried out daily. According to data cited by Agence France-Presse, the strikes have killed and injured dozens of people, and in the past three weeks have also led to power and water supply outages.

Zelensky criticizes the capital's preparation

President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly criticized the lack of sufficient preparation in Kiev. He has been in conflict with the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, for years, and this week he again criticized the preparations for the winter season, which he believes are late.

The new mobile shelters are part of the measures to protect the population in places where there is no immediate access to the metro or a permanent protective facility.

Sources: bta.bg, rubryka.com