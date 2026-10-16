Russian Tu-22M3s flew over neutral waters in the Baltic Sea

Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bombers, escorted by fighter jets, carried out a planned flight over neutral waters in the Baltic Sea. The mission lasted more than four hours, “Reuters“ reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

During part of the route, the planes were escorted by foreign fighter jets. The Russian military did not specify which countries sent the planes or what the reason for the mission was.

“Foreign fighter jets accompanied the bombers during part of the flight“, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Russia periodically organizes flights of its long-range aircraft over neutral waters. According to “Reuters“ Moscow uses these missions both to maintain its nuclear forces on alert and to demonstrate military capabilities.

Tensions around Kaliningrad

The flight takes place against a backdrop of high tensions in the Baltic region. In September, Russia warned NATO that it could resort to nuclear weapons if the alliance took action to isolate the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

Kaliningrad is separated from the mainland of Russia and borders Poland and Lithuania, which are NATO members. The flight report did not indicate that it was connected to a specific operation against an Alliance country.

It has been confirmed that the Russian bombers flew over neutral waters and there has been no report of any incursion into foreign airspace. There has also been no published information about an incident between Russian and foreign fighter jets.

Sources: news.bg, marketscreener.com