The American reconnaissance aircraft Bombardier ARTEMIS II patrolled over the Black Sea for about 8 hours and 10 minutes, after which it returned to the Romanian air base “Mihail Kogalniceanu“. RIA Novosti links the information with flight tracking data.

The plane took off at about 08:45 Moscow time and began a flight over the Black Sea. At about 16:55 Moscow time it landed back at the base in Romania. The published data does not indicate that ARTEMIS II entered the airspace of a coastal state.

Previous flights near Crimea and Kaliningrad

On October 11, the same aircraft performed circular maneuvers hundreds of kilometers from the Crimean peninsula. At about 10:50 Moscow time, it was over the Black Sea, and a few minutes later it began circling over the eastern part of the water area, approximately on the line of the Turkish city of Trabzon.

On September 27, ARTEMIS II performed a flight around the Kaliningrad region, which also lasted several hours. The new patrol is the latest publicly tracked movement of a US reconnaissance aircraft near areas of increased military activity.

Sources: focus-news.net