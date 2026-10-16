Kremlin: President Putin supported humanitarian aid for Oleshki

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that he supports the Vatican's initiative to deliver humanitarian aid to the civilian population in the Ukrainian city of Oleshki. In a telephone conversation with Pope Leo XIV, Putin expressed his readiness to cooperate in implementing the initiative, the Kremlin reported.

The conversation took place after the pope called for a temporary ceasefire to allow the delivery of food and medical supplies, as well as the voluntary evacuation of local residents.

“The Vatican's initiative to create the necessary conditions to ensure the safety of the population and provide vital supplies has received support“, the Kremlin statement said.

The Russian presidency added that Moscow and the Holy See had agreed to cooperate on the issue. The Vatican reported that Pope Leo XIV had expressed “deep concern“ about the dire humanitarian situation in Oleshki and confirmed the Holy See's readiness to support initiatives to achieve peace.

About 1,700 people remain in the city

Oleshki is located in the Kherson region and has been under Russian control since February 2022. Before the war, the city had about 24,000 inhabitants. According to the head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Daniel Bell, about 1,700 people remain in it, including 47 children.

The city is facing a deepening food crisis and a shortage of medical supplies. Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of hindering supplies to the local population. Moscow acknowledges the serious shortage, but says the Russian armed forces are working to resolve the problem and accuses Kiev of obstructing humanitarian supplies.

Second conversation between Pope and Russian president

This is the second phone conversation between Leo XIV and Vladimir Putin. The first took place in June 2025.

The Pope continues his recovery at the Rome hospital “Gemelli“ after surgery for lung cancer. According to information from the Vatican, his condition is gradually improving and he is now able to work and carry out normal daily activities.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, ansa.it