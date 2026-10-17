Fire destroys at least six homes in California

At least six homes have been destroyed or severely damaged in the fast-moving “Norte“ fire in Southern California. The flames started near San Clemente in Orange County and spread to neighboring San Juan Capistrano, the Associated Press reported.

The fire has burned an estimated 465 acres, or nearly 1.9 square kilometers. More than 500 firefighters are battling the blaze, while television footage showed two-story homes on fire and flames shooting from roofs. According to ABC7 Los Angeles, six homes were damaged or destroyed, and one firefighter was injured.

“We are doing everything we can to protect the buildings,“ Captain Steve Konchali, a spokesman for the Orange County Fire Department, told KTLA. Authorities have opened an evacuation center in each of the two cities.

Thousands of residents evacuated

Evacuation orders have been issued in parts of San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente. According to the California governor, the fire has threatened nearly 13,000 people, and orders and warnings have been issued for about 4,000 homes.

Nine schools in San Juan Capistrano have been closed. “The fire is right next to the city. "It's on the northern border of our homes," said San Clemente City Councilman Victor Cabral.

The fire started in the coastal part of San Clemente and was carried by the wind towards San Juan Capistrano. Dry and warm "Santa Ana" winds were blowing in the area, which accelerated the spread of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Danger remains due to strong winds

The National Weather Service has forecast winds of between 20 and 35 miles per hour and gusts of up to 50 to 70 miles per hour. Conditions for rapid fire spread are expected to persist until Saturday evening.

Due to the dangerous weather, power was shut off to more than 200,000 customers in California as a precaution. A separate fire near Camp Pendleton has closed a stretch of I-5, which connects Orange County to San Diego.

California has received federal aid to help fight Norte. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will cover 75% of eligible firefighting costs.

Sources: apnews.com, abc7.com, latimes.com