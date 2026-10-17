One dead, 40 injured in Russian attacks in Kherson

One person has been killed and 40 injured in Russian attacks in Kherson and the Kherson region. Three children are among the injured, the Kherson regional prosecutor's office reported. According to the institution, as of 5:30 p.m., 37 people were injured in Kherson itself, and three more were injured in other settlements.

„As of 5:30 p.m., it was established that one person had died and 40 were injured“, the prosecutor's office reported. According to information, air strikes were carried out on October 17, and settlements in the region were also shelled with artillery and drones.

Ambulance driver killed in second strike

A residential area in Kherson was attacked at around 4:00 a.m. The first strike injured 35 civilians, including a two-month-old baby, an 11-year-old child, and two medical workers. Less than an hour later, a second strike was carried out in the same area, killing an ambulance driver.

Earlier data from the Ukrainian authorities indicated a different number of casualties, which increased throughout the day. In its summary, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office lists a total of 40 injured in the attacks in the city and region.

Damage to housing and public buildings

In Kherson, two more residents were injured in a drone attack. In Belozerka, artillery shelling wounded one person, and in Novovorontsovka, two people were injured, including an 8-year-old girl.

Damage was caused to private and multi-storey residential buildings, a Red Cross building, a kindergarten, a medical facility and cars, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, ukrinform.ua, interfax.com.ua