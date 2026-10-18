11 people are being searched for after a boat capsized off Mexico

American and Mexican rescue teams are searching for 11 people after a boat capsized off the coast of Baja California. Sixteen Mexican nationals were rescued from the Pacific Ocean, the Associated Press reported. Survivors said there were a total of 27 people on board.

The distress call was made around 1 a.m. on Oct. 16. A rescue helicopter arrived in the area about two hours later, and the crew pulled 16 people from the water in about 90 minutes.

“We were able to help, and that's why we sent our resources“, said U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Charlie Valor. The survivors were found about 225 kilometers west of Ensenada. The Coast Guard said the boat had not been found and only debris had been found in the area.

The search continues by air and water

Two helicopters, a plane, a Coast Guard ship and a U.S. Navy ship are involved in the operation. The Mexican Navy has also launched a search from Ensenada. The rescue operation covers an area of about 3,200 square kilometers.

“As long as we believe there is a possibility of rescue, we will continue to search,“ said Capt. Rob Tucker of the U.S. Coast Guard. On Saturday, authorities said an additional helicopter would be deployed to the operation.

Six people received medical treatment

One of the rescued people was treated for injuries consistent with a shark bite. Three people were taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego, including the victim and two people with complaints related to cold exposure. Three others were treated at Scripps Memorial Hospital and later released.

The exact type of boat, the cause of the sinking and the purpose of the voyage were not known. The U.S. Coast Guard said the area is used by fishing and recreational vessels, but is also known as a suspected route for illegal immigration. The Mexican Consulate in San Diego has offered consular assistance to the rescued.

Sources: apnews.com, abcnews.com