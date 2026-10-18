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Iran appoints Mehrdad Ahlaghi as defense minister

Iran appoints Mehrdad Ahlaghi as defense minister

UN-sanctioned Ahlaghi takes over after his predecessor was killed in Israeli-American strikes at the start of the war.

Oct 18, 2026 12:50 84

Iran appoints Mehrdad Ahlaghi as defense minister - 1
Eli Stoanova Eli Stoanova Author at Fakti.bg

Mehrdad Ahlaghi officially took office today as Iran's defense minister, Agence France-Presse reported. He replaces General Aziz Nasirzadeh, who was killed on February 28 in Israeli-American strikes on the first day of the war, BTA reports.

“Mehrdad Ahlaghi was appointed defense minister after a vote in parliament“, Iranian state television reported.

For the past nearly eight months, the post had been held temporarily by General Majid Ebnelreza of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). He took over after the death of Nasirzadeh, who led the defense ministry from 2024 until his death. UN sanctions have been imposed against the new minister, Mehrdad Ahlaghi.