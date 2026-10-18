I was not informed about Iva Mihaylova's departure. Neither the Bulgarian state nor I personally had information that such an action was being prepared. On the contrary, we expected the trial in the remaining case to continue, as well as efforts to release her in order to carry out the necessary treatment.

Joint work of the local medical council with the participation of Bulgarian doctors was also being prepared, to review the medical documentation and discuss the possibilities for subsequent treatment. I believe that we were very close to achieving this goal.

This was stated by the Ambassador of Bulgaria to the Republic of North Macedonia Zheljazko Radukov on bTV regarding the case of the return of Iva Mihaylova to Bulgaria, quoted by "Focus".

Radukov explained that Bulgaria was going to return her anyway - whether in a month or two.

According to him, the Bulgarian state has provided the necessary assistance to Mihaylova in all aspects - not only within the framework of standard consular protection, but also as a representative of the Bulgarian community in North Macedonia, whose rights are subject to protection through the relevant mechanisms. She was provided with one of the best lawyers in the country, part of the costs of the case and the necessary expert examinations were covered, a number of meetings were held and documents were provided to her that she was unable to receive in person due to her inability to travel.

"That is, we have done everything necessary to help her achieve a favorable outcome of the situation, but in accordance with the law. That is why what happened was such a big surprise for us. This is an action that we cannot ignore or welcome. First of all, however, we cannot fail to show understanding for her despair and the extremely difficult situation in which she was placed.

We cannot ignore the fact that she was expected to have trust in a judicial system that, according to public attitudes, only about 2% of citizens trust. This is a judicial system that has mechanisms for releasing individuals in a similar situation for the purpose of treatment and applies these mechanisms in practice, and relatively quickly.

Moreover, how could she trust a system in which the judicial expertise itself indicates that the treatment she needs is not being provided and cannot be provided in North Macedonia, and at the highest political level, including in Sofia, it is stated that there are serious problems with her treatment?

This is exactly the situation in which Iva Mihaylova was placed - in a state of extreme despair. As a person, I understand her, although as a representative of an institution, of course, I cannot professionally support such an action," Radukov said.

Regarding information about her seized passports, Ambassador Radukov said that last year the authorities in the Republic of Macedonia had taken away her personal documents.

"However, there were always police in front of her house," the ambassador shared. She shared the same. Sometimes there were drones over her house. Given these circumstances, according to Radukov, it is almost impossible for the girl to escape unnoticed.

"North Macedonia is a modern country with serious law enforcement agencies, especially in such serious political cases. The system here is not to be underestimated," Radukov emphasized.