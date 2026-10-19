Zelensky: White House is pushing us to surrender; Trump: Kiev does not want an end to the war

US President Donald Trump accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of not wanting to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. He also said that Kiev could have reached a better deal two years ago.

“Zelensky is targeting Russian diesel oil refineries, knowing that these attacks are causing serious damage to global diesel markets, especially in the United States“, Trump wrote on the social network “Truth Social“. According to him, farmers, livestock breeders and companies from various sectors are suffering from this.

The American president said that because of European financial support and funds provided in the past by the Joe Biden administration, Zelensky "does not want to end this war and probably never did."

Trump also repeated the claim that Ukraine has lost a significant part of its territory, as well as its "oceans and seas." He also said that the country's male population has decreased, has been injured or has died. These claims were presented by him without additional data.

Trump insists on not interrupting the dialogue with Moscow

The US president said that he is negotiating peace between Ukraine and Russia and does not want to take actions that would move Moscow away from the negotiating table.

„I do not want to do anything that will pointlessly move Russia away from the negotiating table“, said Donald Trump.

He said that he believed that significant progress was being made, including in the hostage talks. Trump also said that Russia was providing little or no assistance to Iran compared to what it could do, and that he wanted it to remain that way.

Zelensky accused Washington of pressure

Trump's words were published after Volodymyr Zelensky accused the US president of trying to pressure Ukraine into surrendering to Russia. In an interview with „Bloomberg“ Zelensky said that the US actions look like an attempt to end the war at the expense of Ukraine.

„It looks like that“, Zelensky said, after clarifying that he did not claim that the American partners necessarily pursue such a goal.

The Ukrainian president announced that the US was delaying the delivery of interceptor missiles for the „Patriot“ systems, which are used against Russian ballistic missiles. According to him, Ukraine paid for the armament under the PURL program, but the American side has approved only part of the requested deliveries.

Zelensky said that currently Ukraine receives 12 interceptor missiles for „Patriot“ per month. According to him, this is about a quarter of the quantities provided during the Joe Biden administration. He added that under Biden, the missiles were part of military aid, while under Trump, Ukraine is buying them.

Sources: pravda.com.ua