Flood in the Pyrenees! Storm Adam floods eastern Spain, four dead

At least four people have died in floods in eastern Spain caused by storm “Adam“. Helicopters rescued people stranded on rooftops, and authorities urged over 800,000 residents to stay home due to the risk of flash floods.

The torrential rains hit the coastal regions of Valencia and Alicante the hardest. Rivers overflowed their banks, streets turned into raging torrents, and several towns were cut off from the rest of the world. The situation is reminiscent of the catastrophic floods in Valencia two years ago, which killed more than 230 people.

“We are entering the most critical hours of the storm“, said Ruben del Campo, spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency. According to him, strong and humid winds from the Mediterranean Sea are further intensifying the element. The agency has declared a red code for extreme danger in the most affected areas.

In some areas, more than 600 liters of rain per square meter fell in 48 hours. This is the highest amount registered there since 1987. The danger is most serious in Andalusia, Murcia, Valencia, the Balearic Islands and Catalonia.

Rescue operations on the roofs

In Pego, several people were waiting to be evacuated by helicopter from the roofs of their buildings, said Mayor Enrique Mol. All roads into the city were blocked, and in some places even heavy military equipment was unable to proceed due to the rising waters.

In the coastal town of Oliva, rescue teams are helping residents trapped in their homes. Among them are mainly elderly people. The central government has sent emergency teams from the army and national police to help with evacuations and rescue operations.

Schools have been suspended

More than 100,000 students in Valencia have had their classes suspended due to warnings of dangerous rainfall. Movement restrictions and stay-at-home orders have been imposed in areas at highest risk of river overflows and flash floods.

Initially, authorities reported one woman dead, but as rescue operations progressed, the death toll rose to four. Damage assessments and searches for people in affected areas are continuing.

Sources: bta.bg, marketscreener.com, rtve.es