At least nine people were killed and another 28 were injured after an intercity bus collided with a pickup truck and plunged into a ravine in Honduras. The crash occurred on the CA-5 highway, in the Cuesta de la Virgen area of the department of Comayagua, about 90 kilometers from the capital Tegucigalpa.

The bus, operated by Transporte Carolina, was serving the route between Tegucigalpa and La Esperanza. After the collision, it veered off the road and fell down a steep slope. Rescue teams were working to remove passengers from the heavily damaged vehicle.

“Unfortunately, nine people lost their lives as a result of this tragedy,” said Josue Garcia, a captain with the Honduran fire service, as quoted by Agence France-Presse. He also confirmed the number of injured. According to information from the fire service, those killed included the bus driver, three other men and five women. A rescuer said that some of the passengers had been thrown from the bus when it fell.

Cause of collision still being investigated

Initial reports indicate that the bus lost control after colliding with the pickup truck, but the cause of the crash itself has not yet been established. Honduras’ Public Prosecutor’s Office said it had completed the examination of the scene and the recovery of the bodies of the nine victims. Five of them were women and four were men. Three bodies were identified and handed over to relatives, while the remaining six were transported to Tegucigalpa for forensic examinations and identification.

Dirección Nacional de Vialidad y Transporte is expected to present an official report on the circumstances surrounding the collision. Until it is prepared, there are no confirmed details of any specific violation or of a party at fault.

Another serious crash on Honduras’ roads

The incident comes amid the country’s high road death toll. On September 9, the head of Dirección Nacional de Vialidad y Transporte, Lenin Morel, said that 1,391 people had been killed in road accidents since the beginning of 2026. Authorities have cited speeding, alcohol use, distraction and failure to obey road signs among the contributing factors.

In February 2024, at least 17 people were killed and 14 were injured in a head-on collision between two buses in western Honduras. Authorities also launched an investigation into the causes of that crash.

Sources: internazionale.it, eleconomista.com.mx, proceso.hn