Lockheed Martin is considering a special version of the F-16 for Ukraine

The American company Lockheed Martin is considering the possibility of developing a specialized version of the F-16 fighter jet tailored to the military needs of Ukraine, News.bg reports.

Among the possible improvements are an increase in the operational range, improvement of the radar system and integration of European-made weapons. However, no concrete negotiations are currently underway to create such an aircraft, The Defence Blog reports, citing sources from the company.

One of the options being considered envisages a modification of the F-16 with a longer range and a more modern radar system. Such a radar would allow Ukrainian pilots to detect low-flying drones and cruise missiles earlier than the capabilities of the radars currently equipped with Ukrainian fighter jets.

Another area of potential modernization is the integration of European weapons into the aircraft's on-board systems. Specifically, we are talking about guided aerial bombs and cruise missiles, which would expand the range of ammunition available to Ukrainian F-16s.

When might the new F-16 variant appear?

According to sources at The Defence Blog, there are currently no official negotiations to develop a special version of the fighter jet for Ukraine. The implementation of such a program will also require Washington's approval, which means that the initiative is still in its early stages.

The estimated cost of the new modification, the number of aircraft that would potentially be included in the program, and the specific European weapons systems whose integration would be a priority are also unknown.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has expressed interest in a multifunctional and cost-effective fighter - a platform with which its pilots already have experience and which they use in combat conditions.

According to the sources, Lockheed Martin expects to implement various joint projects with Ukraine.