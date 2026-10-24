Trump envoy: US-Israeli differences over Iran are a huge problem

The US-Israeli differences over Iran are a “huge problem”, said Tom Barak, the US ambassador to Turkey and President Donald Trump's special envoy for Syria. He was speaking at the Global Security Forum in Doha, Qatar.

Barak rejected the idea that Trump entered the war by following Israel's decision. His statement comes amid public differences between Washington and the Israeli government over how the conflict should end and what the terms should be for Tehran.

Difference in Goals

Israel insists on long-term restrictions on Iran's nuclear program, including the export of enriched uranium, a halt to enrichment, and permanent international inspections. Israel also wants restrictions on Iran's missile program and support for armed groups in the region.

Washington is placing greater emphasis on ending hostilities, opening the Strait of Hormuz, and reaching an agreement that President Trump can present as a diplomatic outcome. Israel is not directly involved in the negotiations.

The differences have deepened after disputes over Israeli strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure and Israel's actions against “Hezbollah“ in Lebanon. According to an analysis by the Atlantic Council, Washington is more interested in ending the conflict, while Israel believes that additional military pressure could weaken the Iranian regime and its nuclear and missile capabilities.

Diplomatic channel remains open

The Qatari Foreign Ministry said that mediators continue to convey messages between the United States and Iran. “The fact that we do not hear much about the negotiations is a good sign that we are doing our job properly,“ said ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari.

Iran's seven-day offer to end the war remains on the table, with Washington yet to give a public response. The plan calls for opening the Strait of Hormuz and resuming nuclear talks in exchange for American concessions, including ending the naval blockade and easing sanctions.

Barack also said the United States was not giving up on the Middle East, but was changing its approach. "The deal is not to control, but not to leave," he said, adding that regional countries must take greater responsibility for their own security.

The American diplomat pointed out that Washington had participated in 23 attempts at regime change in the wider Middle East and that "none of them have worked." According to him, the future of the region should be sought through negotiations, not through prolonged military interventions.

Sources: aljazeera.com, investing.com