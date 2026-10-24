Four countries call for full opening of Strait of Hormuz

Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have called for the swift and full restoration of safe, secure and unhindered shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The call was made in a joint statement after a meeting of the foreign ministers of the four countries in Istanbul on October 23.

The ministers rejected all measures and restrictions that impede legitimate shipping. The document emphasizes that freedom of navigation and permanent maritime security are vital for regional and international stability.

Call for dialogue and diplomatic solution

Regarding the military conflict between the United States and Israel, on the one hand, and Iran, on the other, the ministers stated that the crisis must be resolved through negotiations. “The ministers stressed the urgent need to resolve this conflict only through dialogue and diplomacy,“ the declaration said.

The four countries expressed support for the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding and welcomed ongoing diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation. They reaffirmed their commitment to a lasting solution through negotiations and called for the non-targeting of civilians, civilian infrastructure and vessels.

Warning on energy and food supplies

The declaration warned that disruption of maritime routes threatens global supply chains and flows of energy, fertilizers and food. The ministers said this is having the most severe impact on vulnerable groups in the region and beyond and requires a joint international effort.

The document addresses the situation around the Strait of Hormuz, along with attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The four countries condemned the Houthis' attacks on Saudi Arabia, including on civilians and civilian infrastructure, as well as attacks on commercial vessels.

The ministers called on the Houthis to immediately cease hostilities, threats and attacks and to return in good faith to the political process. Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agreed to continue close consultations and coordination on the issues discussed.

Sources: thenews.pk, aa.com.tr